SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A Perry County man was killed in an early morning DUI crash on New Year’s Day in Snyder County, Pennsylvania State Police report.

A 27-year-old man from Millerstown was driving a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle south on SR 104 in Washington Township around 2:30 a.m., according to a crash report.

The driver didn’t make a right-hand turn and ended up going off the road, and hit an embankment, the crash report states.

He was thrown from his car and was pronounced dead at the crash scene by the county coroner. According to the report, the man was DUI during the crash.

The car continued moving after the driver was thrown and hit a utility pole before it came to a stop in a grassy area.

The crash caused a partial closure of SR 104 for about three hours for an investigation. Freemont Fire Department and Middleburg Ambulance assisted the State Police at the scene.