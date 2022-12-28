YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York and York City Special Events are gearing up for the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday in Continental Square.

The celebration will begin with live music at 9:30 p.m. running through the drop of the White Rose of the old Citizen’s Bank building and fireworks off the East Market Street Parking garage at midnight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Parking in the blocks around the square will be restricted starting at 5 p.m. The roads will be shut down to traffic at 9 p.m. Parking is available for free in nearby parking garages on East Market, West King, and West Philadelphia streets. Metered parking outside of the one-block radius of the square is also free that night.

Live entertainment includes DJ GiGi Marrero, warming up with some Zumba with Gina Nunez, DJ Knowledge, and the highlight of the evening is local talent RalphReal & The Family Jam.

Information can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration is supported by the Powder Mill Foundation, Harley-Davidson, and Downtown Inc. York City Special Events is organized by Working Progress.