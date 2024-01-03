YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – School of Rock York opened in November. The school offers music education with a focus on performing. There are locations all over the United States.

This is the 11th school to open in Pennsylvania, but the first in the Midstate.

“I wanted to play in a band my whole life, I want to do it for a living and I’m, I just enjoy coming here and jamming with other people,” said drummer Logan Sprunk.

The school is for ages 3 and older. Some lessons offered include guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, and singing.

“Oh my gosh, I get chills I said every time I’m sitting at my desk, and I start hearing them play music I get up and I have to come in here like a little kid and I look in the window and I watch them and it’s just so fun, I love it,” said School of Rock owner Bernadette Lauer.

The school emphasizes it doesn’t just offer music lessons, but private music lessons combined with band practice.

“You get to play with other people with different instruments as a whole band and it’s just so cool,” said keyboardist Landon Lauer.

“Being able to play and hear the whole thing, it’s really neat,” said guitarist Ava Lauer.

This gives students the unique experience of playing with other musicians, and one day performing in front of a live audience. It’s one opportunity the owner wishes she had growing up and her motivation to open the School of Rock York.

“When I was in 4th grade, I took violin lessons and it was with a private teacher there was no recital or a show, I hated practicing at home, and I ultimately ended up quitting,” said Lauer.

Lauer says the legend is that since the first School of Rock opened in Philadelphia in 1998, the movie bearing the same name is based on this school.