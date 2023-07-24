YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – About 50 Newberry Township residents were at the Zoning Hearing Board Monday night raising concern over a proposed 13-plus acre apartment complex off Church Road.

“Church Road that I live in front of is going to be widened and taken from me, taken from the yard my children play in,” said a concerned resident.

“This has potential to damage our environment, not just the air quality but the water, the animals, the greenery. I ask this board to please vote no,” said resident Kimberly Hewitt.

Other concerns the community and the zoning board raised were about the traffic impact of adding more than 100 new apartments and not just for residents but emergency services.

The company, Zenith Contruction Inc., out of Hagerstown conducted a traffic study.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Based on the multi-family development, IT suggests that during the weekday a.m. peak hours, a total of 64 new trips would be added to the study area. Weekday p.m. peak hours, a total of 77 new trips would be added, and during the Saturday midday time period 54 total trips,” said Jason Wheeler, hired by Zenith Construction Inc.

But that’s not the only concern.

“My worry is 800 trips a day, someone’s going to be looking at their phone and take one of my children out.”

After a 5-hour meeting, the board passed the proposal 3-1.