CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County jury submitted a guilty verdict on Friday, May 12, against a Newville man for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office says Josiah “Ron” Becker was convicted after a two-day trial heard by Honorable Judge Christylee Peck.

Becker’s charges are related to incidents that happened at Becker’s home from Feb. 5, 2021, through Oct. 5, 2021, when Becker hugged, kissed, and told a 14-year-old boy he loved him.

The DA’s office says Becker would bring the 14-year-old victim to his home and show him pornography as well as encourage the victim to masturbate in his bedroom. The DA’s office also says Becker performed oral sex on the victim once.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Julia Skinner with assistance from Victim Services.