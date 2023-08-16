SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that night paving will begin in the evening of Wednesday, August 16 in Springettsbury Township, York County.

The work is part of a resurfacing project on Route 24 or Mount Zion Road.

Weather permitting, PennDOT says the work will begin tonight, August 16, and there will be lane restrictions with flaggers providing traffic control from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights through Friday, September 8.

No work will be performed the nights of Friday, September 1, and Monday, September 4, due to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

There will be also be limited work performed during daylight hours with lane restrictions and flagging as needed.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT says this project includes the resurfacing the existing roadway using Superpave wearing and scratch courses, milling, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement and curb ramp updates, along with other miscellaneous construction on Route 24 (Mount Zion Road).

The effected area stretches from just north of Pleasant Valley Road to just north of Sherman Street Extension, Sherman Street Extension (Route 1033) from Route 24 to just south of Mundis Mill Road, and a short section of Mundis Mill Road (Route 1012) from Sherman Street west approximately 0.10 miles.

PennDOT says all work is expected to be completed by December 6, 2023.