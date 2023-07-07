CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Nine people were arrested after a human trafficking investigation in Cumberland County.

Pennsylvania State Police, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, and multiple police departments participated in the investigation, which was designed to identify and arrest individuals engaging in the sex trade.

The nine men arrested were between the ages of 23-68 and from multiple Midstate counties who allegedly met undercover officers at a Shippensburg Township hotel for sex in exchange for payment.

This is the fifth operation conducted of this type over the past year and according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack commented on Operation Impact Demand V, saying “Since we began these operations targeting sex buyers who drive the demand for commercial sex, we have arrested 45 individuals. Every single dollar that a sex trafficker makes comes out of the wallet of a sex buyer. They are the ones driving sex trafficking by putting money into the hands of the sex traffickers who exploit the women and men trapped in this existence. We are going to continue these operations.”

There there will be future operations targeting human trafficking, according to the District Attorney’s office.