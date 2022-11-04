HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community.

In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.

Both Alquist and Gordon have backgrounds in parkour and free running, and are also certified by The World Freerunning Parkour Federation.

Gordon himself has made appearances on network shows such as American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, and FOX’s Ultimate Tag, according to Urban Playground’s website.

Shortly after finishing construction on their facility in 2020, like many other business, the pandemic forced the two to close their gym after only a week and a half of being open, according to Alquist.

“It really felt like a dream came to reality and then just like that, in a matter of a week of it was just gone,” Alquist said.

Now that Urban Playground’s doors are open for business, they offer a variety of services for children and adults in the area, such as:

Open gyms

Parkour & Ninja / Tricking Classes

Preschool Classes

Martial Arts Classes

Competitive Ninja team

Obstacle Course Race (OCR)

All of the classes and courses being offered to the public are designed to be fun, safe, and most importantly, to get you moving.

“Just like our motto ‘get up and move’, we want you to get off the couch, get off your devices and get out and move,” Gordon said.

Urban Playground is located at 1005 Briarsdale Rd., Suite B, Harrisburg, PA – their hours vary from day to day depending on what classes or events are being held; however, Urban Playground is open Monday – Saturday.

For more information, you can contact the team at: UP@urbanplayground.ninja or call them at (717)-635-9983.