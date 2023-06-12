YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Nominations are now open for the annual Downtown First Awards in York.

Downtown Inc.’s 23 Annual Downtown First Awards in York County honors local businesses, organizations, and people who have made an impact in Downtown York through their time commitment, advocacy, and resources.

Nominations will be accepted until July 1 with the finalists being announced on July 10. An online form must be submitted to nominate a business or person.

Categories that will be open for awards include:

Outstanding Large Business presented by Susquehanna Real Estate.

Outstanding WeCo District Business/Organization presented by Stock & Leader, Attorneys at Law.

Outstanding Market District Business/Organization presented by CGA Law Firm.

Outstanding Royal Square District Business/Organization.

Better York Appell Beautification Award Presented by Better York.

Outstanding Individual Presented by PeoplesBank.

The Change Maker Award Presented by C.S. Davidson.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and can be purchased online.

More information about the award ceremony can be found online at Downtown York’s website.

Awards will be handed out in eight categories during the ceremony at Keystone Kidspace, located at 10 Hamilton Ave, on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.