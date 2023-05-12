EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Noodles & Company has leased a new location in Ephrata.

According to realtor Bennett Williams Comercial, the restaurant specializing in noodles, soups, and salads leased a 2,100 square foot location at Ephrata Crossing on E. Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road.

An opening date for the new franchise location was not immediately made available.

The Ephrata franchise will be the company’s second Lancaster County location with one already operating on Fruitville Pike in Lancaster. They also have locations in York, Harrisburg, and Camp Hill.

According to the company’s franchising website, they plan to market the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Johnstown markets.

Noodles & Company opened in 1995 and now has more than 450 restaurants in 26 states.

On May 10 the Colorado-based company announced a first quarter revenue of $126.1 million, a 12% increase from last year.

abc27 has reached out to Noodles & Company for more information on the location.