DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Dauphin County are managing a fuel spill coming from a Norfolk Southern generator station.

Fire department, state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and hazmat personnel responded to a report of fuel on Industrial Road on Thursday, June 8, according to the Dauphin County Commissioners Office.

The crews discovered that the fuel was coming from a Norfolk Southern generator station and contacted Norfolk Southern officials who then said a clean-up contractor was responding.

A bigger spill was discovered later Thursday by emergency crews, but it seemed to have stopped, Fitch said. An investigation by crews near where a storm drain empty revealed that between 1,000 and 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the generator tank.

A boom was put at the outfall into Paxton Creek by DEP and Capital Region Water officials, and they put absorbents in the drain system. A vacuum truck was also called to drain the system and pooled fuel at the side of the road.

The Commissioner’s office says that there is no impact on Wildwood Park. ac27 has reached out to Norfolk Southern for comment.