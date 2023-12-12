REED, Pa. (WHTM) – Faulty equipment and human error were cited in a National Transportation Safety Board report regarding the 2021 death of a contractor on a railway in Dauphin County.

According to the NTSB report released on December 11, 2023, a 27-year-old National Salvage contract worker was fatally struck by a roadway maintenance machine on December 8, 2021, near Highway 147 in Reed.

The NTSB says the contract worker was part of a Norfolk Southern Railway “work gang” who was marking and inventorying old rail with paint for disposition.

An investigation found that a worker was driving a “striker” to install railroad spikes into crossties and backed up the machine, fatally hitting the contractor. The NTSB says an autopsy by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office found the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death to be accidental.

The worker driving the machinery reported blowing the striker’s horn three times and looking in the mirror before backing up. The worker said he did not see the victim before striking them.

Probable cause for the accident was determined to be “the inability of the spiker operator to see the contract worker behind the spiker and the contract worker not being alerted by the spiker’s nonfunctional horn and change-of-direction alarms,” according to the NTSB report.

The NTSB says Norfolk Southern’s preshift inspection “did not check the audibility of the spiker’s alerts above ambient noise” and that “insufficient standoff distance chosen by Norfolk Southern Railway that did not provide adequate visibility behind the spiker.”

The report also cited Nordco Inc. “allowing the spikers to leave the factory without assuring the change-of-direction alarm was working” as a contributing factor.

Inspectors found that only one of the three horns equipped with the machinery produced an audible sound. A backup speaker was also found to be unplugged on the machine.

As part of the report, the NTSB made several recommendations with the hope of preventing similar accidents:

Recommended the Federal Railroad Administration require all new and all rebuilt and remanufactured RMMs to be equipped with backup cameras

Recommended that all Class I railroads equip new and existing RMMs with backup cameras and that the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association advise its members of this accident and of the importance of adding backup cameras to new and existing RMMs

Recommended that the Federal Railroad Administration inform railroads of the need to determine the appropriate standoff distance for all RMMs

According to the NTSB, Norfolk Southern and Nordco Inc., each took post-accident actions:

Norfolk Southern instructed all Maintenance Equipment Supervisors to inspect the change of direction alarms on all RMMs, specifically Nordco Spikers. A written procedure was included in the instruction.

Nordco, Inc. sent a Product Service Bulletin (PSB) to NS. The PSB provided instructions on testing change of direction alarms with a step-by-step procedure. Nordco requested written confirmation of the testing and offered a Nordco Service Tech if any discrepancies were found. Additionally, the PSB provided instructions for testing the pedal configurations of Spikers.

Nordco, Inc. added information to the operator’s manual of SE Spikers to correct information and provide additional details regarding the expected operation of change of direction alarms.

Nordco, Inc. expanded the test track procedure for SE Spikers leaving the manufacturing facility. The new tests are designed to ensure the change of direction alarm is functioning properly and that all pedals are wired properly.

abc27 has reached out to Norfolk Southern and Nordco Inc. for comment on the NTSB’s report.