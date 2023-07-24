WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro announced this morning that at his request, the Norfolk Southern Corporation has paid $1 million to western Pennsylvania communities following the company’s February train derailment.

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” Shapiro said. “We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted. This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”

As part of the Community Relief Fund Darlington Township received $660,000 and Lawrence County received $340,000.

According to the governor, these payments are part of a multi-million dollar commitment that he secured from Norfolk Southern to repay for the millions of dollars in damages in Pennsylvania after the train derailment.

This commitment also includes the first $1 million that Norfolk Southern has already repaid to Pennsylvania fire departments and first responders.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Community Leaders in Darlington Township and Lawrence County will determine how to use the community relief fund.

“At the direction of Governor Shapiro’s office, Norfolk Southern has issued a payment of $660,000 to Darlington Township. We will be depositing these funds into an account to help us walk down the roads of recovery and prevention,” Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon said. “To the residents of Darlington Township, know this is not a settlement, but a small step forward. We continue in discussions with Norfolk Southern in an effort to address both our short- and long-term concerns. We would like to thank all federal, state, and local officials who continue to support us as we move forward.”

“The Lawrence County Commissioners appreciate receiving these funds and thank the Governor and the company for their efforts,” Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler said. “We will be earmarking these dollars for the municipalities in our county who were in the closest proximity to the derailment along with an agency that can assist other businesses and residents throughout the county who may have been impacted.”

Individuals who were impacted by the train derailment can apply for reimbursements online by visiting Norfolk Southern’s website.