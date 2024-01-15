(WHTM)– High winds over the weekend turned out to be the reason behind something that might’ve seemed unrelated.

An abc27 viewer called us asking about the Rockville Bridge, the big stone bridge near Fort Hunter Park.

We saw workers doing routine maintenance Monday there, but over the weekend there was a train that looked like it was stuck on the bridge and not moving.

Well, Norfolk Southern tells us that was actually by design.

Because of the strong wind — they parked a very heavy train on one track to block the wind from destabilizing lighter loads going across the bridge.