LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The mixed-use community called the North Cornwall Commons recently announced new construction that will break ground soon.

abc27 news reported back in December, that the new mixed-use community broke ground on a 27,000-square-foot, three-story office building which would be available for leasing, while also becoming the headquarters for Byler Holdings LLC – the developers for the North Cornwall Commons.

In addition to the office building, abc27 news also covered the groundbreaking of the third apartment complex building, which will be home to 129 units, with studio and three-bedroom floor plan options. The third apartment building will also have one and two-bedroom units, which are currently offered.

According to Byler Holdings LLC, this third apartment building is expected to be completed in early 2024. To date, the North Cornwall Commons consists of two other apartment buildings that have a combined 205 apartment units.

Most recently, Byler Holdings LLC announced that they would be breaking ground on a new Community Clubhouse in the North Cornwall Commons, which will feature:

Open concept kitchen

Golf simulator

Lounge area with TV

Pool Table

Gas Fireplace

It should be noted that outside of the new Community Clubhouse will feature an outdoor patio, a pavilion with gas grills and a fire pit, and a 30-foot by 50-foot swimming pool. In addition to community amenities, the new clubhouse will also become the home for Byler Holdings LLC’s Leasing Office and the Property Manager.

According to Byler Holdings LLC, the clubhouse will break ground in late June 2023 and is expected to be completed in early 2024.

For more information on the North Cornwall Commons Apartments, you can click here.

According to Byler Holdings LLC, if you are interested in leasing an apartment at the North Cornwall Commons, you can call their Leasing Office at (717)-454-4445.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.