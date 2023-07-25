LYKENS, Pa. (WHTM) – A community garden featuring fresh vegetables has opened at the Northern Dauphin Library to help ease food insecurity in the region.

“The Library’s mission is to support the community, and we saw there was a need to nourish the mind as well as the body,” said Karen Cullings, The Library’s Executive Director.

“Mary’s Garden” has 10 beds filled with eggplants, tomatoes, and more. The goal is to supply healthy food to residents, teach them about nutrition and educate them on how to grow their own at home.

The garden is a partnership between the Dauphin County Library System and Penn State Community Health. Support for the garden also came from a Rite Aid Healthy Futures grant.

The grant is given to communities that don’t have many grocery stores and the library hopes the garden will bridge the gap between access to healthy foods for residents in Northern Dauphin County.

The new neighborhood addition is named in memory of Mary Witmer who was Northern Dauphin Library’s Public services assistant for 10 years. Witmer retired earlier this year and passed at the beginning of June. The idea of having a community garden at the library was originally her idea.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“She was a big green thumb,” said Northern Dauphin Library Manager Lizzy Baldwin. “We all loved Mary and wanted to give this to her as a gift from us. We were very excited that she could see her idea come to life before she passed.”

A Garden Opening event took place on Friday with refreshments, crafts, music and PA Farm Show Milkshakes for sale to celebrate the garden.

Laurie Crawford, manager of Penn State Community Health’s Community Garden Initiative Program was the featured speaker. June 21 was named “Mary’s Community Garden Day” in Dauphin County by the Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor and George P. Hartwick III.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Library had already previously introduced a Lend & Tend Seed Library, which allows residents to pick seeds to take home and plant from a display. People can bring back some of whatever they grow to share with others in the community if they choose. They are also encouraged to bring seeds that come from their garden to add to the collection for next year.

All of the seeds come from community donations.

The community garden is the next installment in Northern Dauphin Library’s commitment to supporting their patrons and growing gardening in the Lykens community.