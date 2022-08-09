PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Northern Lancaster County Regional Police vehicle was involved in a crash in Penn Township, according to the department.

According to police, the crash did not result in any injuries but did require the police vehicle to be towed.

Police say the crash is subject to an independent investigation by an outside law enforcement agency, per department policy. Pennsylvania State Police will handle the investigation.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill Road, but did not say when the crash occurred or how many vehicles were involved.