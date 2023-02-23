CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bakery that specializes in unique-tasty bundt cakes, called Nothing Bundt Cakes will soon be opening in Cumberland.

The upcoming Nothing Bundt Cakes that is set to be located in Camp Hill, is owned and soon-to-be operated by a Central Pennsylvanian native, named Karyn Reber-Hummer.

Reber-Hummer grew up going to Central Dauphin, later graduating from Shippensburg University, according to a representative of Nothing Bundy Cakes Amy Lawler Good.

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes is expected to officially open its doors in the middle of April. However, it was noted that there are still some infrastructural aspects of the building renovations that still need to be completed, so this grand-opening time frame could be adjusted in the future.

Nothing Bundt Cakes was first opened in 1997, and has since grown to more than 430 bakery locations across 40+ states and Canada, according to their website.

In addition to their hand crafted bundt cakes, the bakery also offer a wide selection of party supplies, decorations, gifts and more.

The new Nothing Bundt Cakes is going to be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road – near the Trader Joes, Texas Roadhouse, and the Capital City Mall

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.