PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022.

Carlisle

Carlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and S. Hanover Street. More information can be found here.

Chambersburg

Downtown Chambersburg’s 52nd annual Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m. Traffic will be routed off of Lincoln Way East (Route 30 west), W. Loudon Street (Route 30 east), Philadelphia Avenue (Route 11 south), and S. Second Street (Route 11 north) for the parade. Learn more here.

Delta

Delta’s second annual Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, starting at 7 p.m. It will occur on Main Street between Pendyrus Street and Dooley Road. More information can be found here.

Elizabethtown

The Elizabethtown Holiday Parade, presented by Mars Wrigley, will have a “Rock-in the Holiday” theme. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. on Market Street. More information can be found here.

Hanover

The Hanover Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at 9 a.m. It will include a bike decorating contest. Learn more here.

Harrisburg

The City of Harrisburg’s 2022 Cargill Holiday Parade themed “A Very Vibrant Holiday” will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, starting at 10 a.m. The route includes parts of Front, Second, Market, and North streets. After the parade, there are opportunities to meet Santa Claus and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. More information can be found here.

Lebanon

Lebanon’s 46th annual Holiday Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon (the rain date is Nov. 26). The route includes Lincoln Avenue and Cumberland Street. The parade will be streamed by abc27. Learn more here.

Lewistown

The Lewistown Kiwanis Parade will have a Christmas Movie Classics theme this year. It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. Learn more here.

Myerstown

The 2022 Myerstown Holiday Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Learn more here.

New Freedom

Gillice will present the second annual New Freedom Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 starting at 5 p.m. It will run from the New Freedom Community Center to Broad Street, and there will be complimentary hot chocolate and cookies available. Learn more here.

Shippensburg

The 30th annual Shippensburg Christmas Parade, themed “A Country Christmas,” will take place on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The parade will travel from N. Fayette Street to King Street to Prince Street. Learn more here.

Spring Grove

The Spring Grove Christmas Parade and Community Tree lighting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1. More details will be shared here.

Did we miss your favorite holiday parade? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com and let us know!