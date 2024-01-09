GORDONVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report regarding the New Year’s Day small plane crash in Gordonville.

According to the NTSB, the Piper PA-32 300 suffered substantial damage, however, there was no fire or explosion.

The NTSB also confirmed there were no injuries to the pilot or passenger when the plane crashed at 2:20 p.m. while en route to Smoketown, Lancaster County from Tangier, Virginia.

The report says an investigator is working to identify the cause of the accident and a final report will be made available following Board approval and within six months.