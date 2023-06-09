YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the fatal plane crash that shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike in York County, saying there was only a pint of fuel left between the two gas tanks after the crash.

On May 31 at 2:35 p.m., the Cessna 180 struck a utility vehicle on a turnpike offramp near the Capital City Airport. The crash left a passenger dead and the pilot seriously injured.

According to the NTSB report, data from the Federal Aviation Administration showed the airplane was on its final leg of a 3-leg flight that originated from the pilot’s home airport (Farmers Pride Airport) in Fredricksburg, Lebanon County around 8:15 a.m.

According to the report, the owner of Farmers Pride Airport “observed the pilot servicing his plane with fuel” prior to departing. Information from the pilot’s phone showed the pilot flew about 1.2 hours before landing and parking at Brokenstraw Airport in Pittsfield. The airport owner recalled seeing the plane and “was certain that the airplane was not serviced with fuel,” according to the report.

The airplane left Pittsfield at about 10:28 a.m. and flew for about 1.2 hours before landing at a private grass strip in Rowlesburg, West Virginia. The property owner told investigators that fuel wasn’t available at the airstrip.

The plane then left West Virginia at 1:24 p.m. and flew for about 1.2 hours before tracking data ended at the time of the crash just over an hour later.

During the flight. the pilot announced intentions to divert to Capital City Airport, which was about nine miles away at the time and 30 miles from Farmers Pride Airport. Within five miles of Capital City Airport, the report says the pilot announced the airplane had experienced “engine failure.”

The plane had been aligned for landing on runway 08 at Capital City when it “collided with terrain and a utility vehicle one mile short of the runway in a highway interchange toll plaza.”

According to the report, “the track data was incomplete, and the time for engine start, run-up, taxi, takeoff, and initial climb for each of the three flights that day could not be accounted for.”

Witness reports cited in the report described the engine sounding “erratic… sputtering… cutting in and out… [and] losing power, then it would come back and go off again” as the airplane passed overhead approaching the crash site.

The report says there’s no evidence of fuel or fuel spillage at the crash site, but there was an odor of fuel present. The fuel tanks were intact with about one pint of fuel drained from the right fuel tank and the left tank contained no fuel. The engine displayed minimal impact damage.

The pilot held certificates for transport pilot, flight engineer, and flight instructor and had 31,000 total hours of flight experience as of October 6, 2022. Pilot log books were not available, but the report estimated the pilot accused 88 hours of flight experience in the Cessna.

According to the NTSB report, the pilot was not immediately available for an interview due to his injuries. A full NTSB report will take one to two years.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Lawrence Sager, 74, of Harrisburg, saying he died at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital on Wednesday afternoon and that an autopsy is not yet complete. The Federal Aviation Administration identified Lawrence Sager as the passenger.

Witnesses to the accident, or those who have information that may be relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact the NTSB via email at witness@ntsb.gov.

The Capital City Airport is located five miles from Downtown Harrisburg and the State Capitol Building.