HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that charges have been filed against a nurse who allegedly assaulted a resident at a Harrisburg facility.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, 56-year-old Eliut Lopez Enriquez was arraigned and charged with both felony and misdemeanor counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person, and simple assault following a presentment approved by the 49th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

The office states that an investigation found Lopez Enriquez allegedly assaulted an 80-year-old man while changing his wound dressings back in March 2022, causing the man extreme pain and putting him at a higher risk of infection.

The Attorney General’s Office says that the man was subsequently hospitalized for multiple medical conditions before passing away in May 2022.

“The defendant was supposed to care for his patient and relieve his pain, but instead mistreated him and took deliberate action which caused more harm,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk. These charges are a reminder that caretakers are responsible for treating their patients with dignity and respect for their wellbeing.”

Lopez Enriquez’s bail was set at $25,000.