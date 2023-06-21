HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nurses and other advocates for safe staffing levels in hospitals returned to the Capitol again to push lawmakers to vote on the Patient Safety Act.

The act would limit the number of patients each nurse takes care of.

Democratic State Representative Tarik Khan has been a registered nurse for nearly two decades, and he says he has experienced unsafe staffing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Consistently we heard from nurses, the one thing they wanted, they weren’t asking for more money, they weren’t asking for more benefits, they were asking for just safe staffing, to be safe on the floor and we believe this bill will accomplish that,” said Khan.

The Patient Safety Act passed out of committee earlier this month and advocates are waiting for a vote to be scheduled in the full House.