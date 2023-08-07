CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally-owned BBQ restaurant and brewery will be relocating to a new Carlisle storefront in the near future.

Official BBQ & Burgers, also known as Official Brewing Company, is owned and operated by father and son duo Brandon and Chuck Miller. According to Brandon, he was born and raised in the Harrisburg area and his father was originally from Tennessee.

The Miller’s had originally owned a BBQ catering business before deciding to acquire an existing restaurant called Official BBQ & Burgers, back in 2016. Official BBQ & Burgers has been around the Midstate for almost 10 years now, and the business currently still resides in their Harrisburg-based restaurant, which can be found at 6295 Lyters Lane.

Recently, the Millers announced that they would soon be relocating the business to a larger storefront in Carlisle. Upon relocating to the new, approximately 6,000 square foot space, their Harrisburg restaurant will close its doors.

“We will be closing our Harrisburg location because an investment group bought the land that our business was on, so we wanted to move out now,” Brandon explained.

The new Official Brewing Co. will be located at 19 North Hanover Street in Carlisle, which was previously occupied by Burd’s Nest Brewing Company. Upon opening, the new location’s hours of operation are anticipated to be:

Mondays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 10 or 11 p.m.

According to Brandon, he hopes to finish construction and open the new location in October of 2023.

Upon opening their new location, the owners plan on offering all their popular BBQ menu options in addition to adding some new eats as well. According to Brandon, some of the most popular BBQ options on their menu consist of their:

Brisket

Pulled Pork

Beef Short Ribs

Baby-back Ribs

Chicken Wings

The new Official Brewing Co. will also offer a wide selection of personally brewed beers. According to Brandon, due to the increased space at their new Carlisle location, the owners will be able to grow from a three-barrel brewing system to a 10-barrel system.

Currently, Official Brewing Co. has a rotation of about 12 different beers at a time.

“It feels really good – [opening this new location] is like having a second chance,” Brandon explained. “There are a lot more people walking down Hanover Street than Lyters, so we’ll get to serve a lot more people.”

It should be noted that Official Brewing Co.’s Harrisburg location is still open and operational – an official closure date has not been released.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.