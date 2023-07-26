LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City organizations are helping a group of boys from Congo as they make the City of Lancaster their new home.

According to the Bureau of Police for Lancaster City, Sgt. Todd Grager, who is the Community Outreach Seargent, met up with the boys on Tuesday. The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 has also been helping the boys help them and their families settle into the area.

On Tuesday, the boys taught Grager some new soccer moves, and in return, Grager had the opportunity to teach them about the Lancaster City Police and his experience of being a police officer.

“My favorite thing about being the Community Outreach Sergeant for the Lancaster City Police is being able to connect and engage with residents from all different walks of life,” Sgt Todd Grager said. “I know that kids can have a tough time building their self-esteem and developing a strong sense of self, and that can be even more challenging when coping with significant life changes at such a young age. I’m grateful that IU13 created a space where these youth felt empowered and comfortable enough to ask us questions about public safety and who we are outside the uniform.”

Courtesy of Bureau of Lancaster City Police Courtesy of Bureau of Lancaster City Police

The Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and the Bureau of Police Lancaster City have said they hope to continue working with the boys and their families to make them feel safe and welcome in the City of Lancaster.

“I would love to see these kids grow up and become the next generation of Lancaster City Police officers, inspired by the positive connections we fostered during this important time in their lives,” Sgt. Grager added. I hope that we can continue working with IU13 in building relationships with our refugee community by making them feel welcome and safe here in Lancaster City.