BIRD IN HAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A farm in Lancaster County was raided by officials from the state Department of Agriculture Thursday, according to State Police.

Troopers say officials were at Miller’s Organic Farm, located at 648 Mill Creek Road in Bird In Hand, serving a search warrant for an investigation.

State Police say that they were there to help provide security for Department of Agriculture officials serving the warrant.

abc27 has reached out to the Department of Agriculture for comment on the investigation but have not heard back at this time.