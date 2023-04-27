CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — With prom season right around the corner, officials are making sure students have fun safely.

Carlisle High School gathered students on Thursday for an assembly on the dangers of driving under the influence.

Teacher Cheri Patterson shared her story about being hit by a drunk driver on her way to work four years ago. She reminded students that their choices can affect many other people’s lives.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“Please, please, please tell your children, that second of a text, or that passing around that car that you think is going too slow is not worth the lifelong impact it can have on someone,” Patterson said.

Other speakers spoke about life changing events dealing with distracted driving.