(WHTM)– Testing children for lead can be an inconvenience for parents, but one healthcare system is trying to change that.

WellSpan Health is doing point-of-care lead testing. This means you walk in and the test can be done right away on a child and lab tests don’t have to be ordered.

It should speed up the process of testing in areas that see an influx of cases like Lebanon.

“One in five of the children we test for lead at WellSpan has an elevated level,” the Director of Pediatrics for Women and Children Services for WellSpan Chris Russo said. “And of those, a quarter of those have a very dangerous level.”

Children are being universally screened at WellSpan Health at nine months and 24 months.