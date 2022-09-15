HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rail history in the Midstate is getting back on track as railroad workers across the country reached a tentative contract.

The old power grid for the Pennsylvania Railroad is still in the transportation center in Harrisburg. The grid first went online in 1915, but it shut down more than 50 years ago.

The Harrisburg chapter of the National Railway Historical Society recently leased the power grid; Now, volunteers are cleaning and renovating the space to open it up for public tours.