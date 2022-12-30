DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, marks the end of the year, but for a popular store in Perry County, it’s the end of the line.

“This is a very very bittersweet moment. I’ve been here since day one the first opened in April 1991 as a vendor,” said Laura Speace, a store manager at Old Sled Works.

The antique and craft store has been open for more than 30 years. For some community members, Old Sled Works closing down just doesn’t feel right.

“It just speaks volumes for our little legacy over the last 32 years that people really don’t want to see us close down and they just had to come and get one last thing to remember us by,” said Speace.

The store was packed with shoppers searching for one last treasure or grabbing a final moment in what’s been a special place for so many.

“My brother’s in from out of town, so we’re going to go to Sled Works. It’s just one of those places you’ve got to see and do. We used to come up here and we get ice cream in the summertime with my daughter. I’m glad that I’m here now because see it one last time,” said Chris Mummert, a local shopper.

“It’s just the customers are just fabulous. We’ve had customers come over the past couple of weeks just to say goodbye. It’s so heartwarming,” Speace said.

The Old Sled Works will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, but the building will not be sold, meaning those memories will live on.