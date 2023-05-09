HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On May 9, 2013, a massive truck fire erupted on the ramp of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County.

The fire caused many headaches for motorists and people around the area.

According to abc27 media partner Lancaster Online/LNP, reports said that the truck was heading northbound when it flipped over on a ramp to Route 22/322 westbound.

The bridge required emergency replacement due to the blaze. The construction required much of the span to be replaced and was done by High Steel and PennDOT.

Take a look at footage abc27 took of the fire as it happened 10 years ago in the player above.