ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A motorcyclist was taken into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase Monday night.

According to State Police out of Gettysburg news release, at about 9:13 p.m. a motorcycle was spotted going at a high rate of speed on US 15 heading south. Troopers trailed trying to get the motorcycle registration but couldn’t and they tried to pull the rider over by turning on their emergency lights and sirens.

Instead of pulling over, the motorcyclist took off on Baltimore Pike in an attempt to lose troopers, the release reads.

During the pursuit that lasted seven miles, the rider hit speeds that were over 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic.

However, troopers said that they knew they weren’t dealing with an experienced driver.

“Based on the operator’s actions, the troopers could immediately tell the operator was a novice driver at best,” State police said in the release.

State police said they decided to stop pursuing though due to traffic, but later they were able to find the motorcyclist traveling into a neighborhood.

The motorcyclist took off again when a trooper pulled behind him, the release reads, and drove on a sidewalk and then into a rear yard of a home before the pursuit came to a stop and they gave up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Felony charges are being filed against the motorcyclist as well as numerous citations, state police said.