EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been charged and another is recovering after a stabbing in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Washington Ave for a stabbing around 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Police say the witnesses reported that a man was allegedly stabbed by an angry acquaintance while walking on the sidewalk.

A resident who was sitting on his porch intervened, which caused the suspect to flee.

Police say officers were able to catch the suspect, 28-year-old Bryson Scott Puryear, a block from the scene. Police have charged Puryear with aggravated assault because of the incident.

The victim was transported to Lancaster General Hospital with a stab wound to the back.