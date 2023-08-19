JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police have made an arrest after a man allegedly fired rounds at a passing car in Greenwood Township, Juniata County.

State Police stated that on Aug. 4. troopers responded to an area near Route 235 at around 11:36 p..m. for a report of a man allegedly firing shots at a passing vehicle. Upon further investigation, troopers reported that 43-year-old Michael Burns of Millerstown had allegedly fired rounds at a vehicle occupied by two people.

Troopers state that the driver who was completing an Uber drop-off was having a hard time locating the address, which allegedly made Burns suspicious. State Police say this is what led Burns to allegedly exit his home and shoot the vehilce.

State Police then say that Burns was taken into custody and arraigned. The condition of the two people in the vehicle is not known at this time.