Steelton,, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Police have announced they have made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to police, at 6:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wood Street for a reported stabbing. Officers discovered the victim and then transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Later, on Friday, Sept. 2, Steelton Police arrested 19-year-old Brian Aponte for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Aponte is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County Prison. Bail for Aponte was denied due to the serious nature of the charges.