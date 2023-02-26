MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police Department announced that they have one suspect in custody after a shooting at the Manchester Township Days Inn on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Police say they arrived at the Days Inn at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head and a second man shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to WellSpan York Hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say 35-year-old Marvin Slaughter turned himself in to investigators on Thursday. Slaughter has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, a person not to possess a firearm, and recklessly endangering another.

Slaughter was arraigned and commented to the York County Prison in Lieu of $250,000 bail.

The second suspect in this shooting, 22-year-old Brian A Jackson Jr. has a warrant out for his arrest and is facing the same charges.

22 year old Brian A. Jackson Jr. (Courtesy of Northern York County Regional PD) 35 year old Marvin Slaughter (Courtesy of Northern York County Regional PD)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson should call 911. It is believed that Jackson is still in the York area and that he is armed.

Tips can be sent to tips@nycrpd.org or by calling 717.467.TELL(8355). Reference case # 2023-007798