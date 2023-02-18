MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Middletown, Dauphin County during the early evening hours of Friday, Feb. 17.

According to police, the crash occurred in the 200 block of West Main Street in Middletown around 6:44 p.m. The vehicle was operated by a 54-year-old woman from Middletown who struck a utility pole guy wire which flipped the car onto its side.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The only passenger, a 56-year-old man from Middletown, had injuries and was transported from the scene for medical care. He was alert at the scene but later died at the medical facility.

Police are still investigating the crash at this time.