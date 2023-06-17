LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster City Bureau Police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of North Plum Street around 3 a.m. on June 17.

According to police, a 27-year-old female was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers were notified about two other adult victims that were at the hospital with both having non-fatal gunshot-related injuries.

An investigation is actively ongoing by detectives and according to their findings, the public appears to not be in danger.

Any persons with information concerning this investigation are encouraged to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300