EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a crash that left one person dead during the morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to Ephrata Police, the crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Old Mill Road in Ephrata Borough. Officers responded to the area after a witness saw a Toyota Corolla drive off the roadway, and hit a pedestrian crossing sign and a fence before going over an embankment into Cocalico Creek.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police then stated that emergency services responded and performed a water rescue. During this, they found that the only person in the vehicle, a 77-year-old Ephrata man, was deceased in the vehicle.

Ephrata Police were assisted on the scene by the Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, Lincoln Fire Company, Ephrata Ambulance Company, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-738-9200 with any information about this investigation.