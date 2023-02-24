LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a Dauphin County man on Thursday, Feb. 23.

According to police, it occurred on North Deodate Road in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Police said the driver lost control and left the road, it then struck the embankment on the east side of the road and began to roll. The car came to a rest about 20 feet east of the roadway.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the passenger was transported to Penn State Hershey for minor injuries.