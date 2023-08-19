SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say that a fatal crash occurred Saturday morning in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

State Police say this happened at 1:45 a.m. on Interstate 81 North near mile marker 67.5. Troopers said the driver of a vehicle was traveling south on the interstate and went across the left shoulder into the grass median.

State Police then say the driver continued to travel south in the grass, hit a raised berm, and continued to travel south in an uncontrolled manner. This is when troopers say another vehicle traveling on Interstate 81 North was struck by the uncontrolled vehicle. That vehicle came to a controlled stop, according to troopers.

The original vehicle eventually came to a final stop on its roof, facing south in the northbound lane. Troopers and the driver of the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on the condition of the other driver that was involved in the crash.