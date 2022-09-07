CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.

When troopers arrived on the scene, it was determined that a blue 1978 Ford F-150 truck’s front end struck the back end of a parked commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the truck, an 88-year-old man was transported from the scene of the crash for back pain to Hershey Medical Center. While there, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers were assisted by Penn State LIfeLion EMS and other agencies.