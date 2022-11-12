UPDATE: A press release was originally issued by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) that stated the 21-year-old man had died. However, this was a mistake made by State Police and they have confirmed that the 21-year-old did not died because of this crash.

WALKER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured after being involved in a crash in Walker Township, Juniata County on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash occurred on West River Road in Walker Township near St. Jude Lane at 6:04 a.m. The incident occurred as a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling north on West River Road towards a turn at St. Jude Lane.

A 2012 Nissan Versa was traveling south on West River Road in the same area as the Chrysler 300, PSP stated.

State Police say that the 21-year-old was driving too fast and drove into the opposing lane of travel as it was negotiating a right curve. The Nissan hit the 21-year-old man’s car as it was negotiating a left curve.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. The crash caused the occupants of the Nissan to sustain suspected head injuries, according to State Police.

Both occupants of the Nissan Versa were transported by EMS. Both occupants of that vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts, as per the PSP.