WEST LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a crash took place yesterday in Lancaster County.

According to West Lampeter Township Police, emergency responders were dispatched to1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike, West Lampeter Township the July 17 at about 3:45 p.m. for a vehicle crash with injuries.

According to police the the crash happened when the driver of an SUV that was pulling a small trailer and traveling south on Beaver Valley Pike and reached the intersection of Penn Grant Road.

Police say the SUV driver crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and colliding with a tree trimming truck pulling a wood chipper.

According to police, the collision caused the operator of the SUV to be ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The truck driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and West Lampeter Police is asking any potential witnesses of the crash to contact them at 717-464-2421.

The area of Beaver Valley Road between Penn Grant Road and Fieldcrest Drive was closed for investigation and clean up.

The Lancaster County Major Crash investigation team, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lampeter and Willow Street Fire companies and the Lancaster County HAZ-MAT Team assisted West Lampeter Police at the scene.