WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was killed after an accident occurred in Wayne Township, Mifflin County during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a car driven by 54-year-old Brian Heckman was traveling south in the area of 3144 U.S. 522 South in Wayne Township

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The release states at 1:46 a.m the car left the southbound lane of travel and crossed the northbound lanes for unknown reasons. At that point, the car exited the left side of the roadway.

The car made an impact with a tree and came to a stop. Heckman was pronounced dead at the scene, PSP noted.

The next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.