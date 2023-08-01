HOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died after being involved in a crash on Tuesday, Aug. 1 in Perry County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash occurred around 6:44 a.m. on US 22 West at mile marker 221.2 in Howe Township, Perry County.

Troopers say the crash happened when the 22-year-old driver of a Ford Fiesta was traveling in the right lane and went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

State Police then say the car caught fire with the driver was found dead in the vehicle.

Troopers say the driver was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. Because of the extensive damage from the crash and fire, it is unclear if the airbags were deployed in the crash.