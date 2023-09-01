PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle when he crashed into a home in Perry County.

According to the crash report from state police in Newport, 36-year-old Christopher Johnson was found dead between two residences in Tyrone Township after the motorcycle crash around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Johnson, who was riding his 2003 Honda Motorcycle, ended up being thrown from his bike after he crashed into a home along the 3000 block of Shermans Valley Road (SR 274), the report reads.

The Honda, troopers said, kept going and crashed into another home before coming to a stop and catching fire after Johnson was thrown off.

Johnson was found dead at the scene by first responders lying on the ground between the two buildings the report reads.

It was determined during the investigation that Johnson was heading east when he went off the road and was thrown from his bike after crashing.

There was a road closure for about three hours from around 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. because of the crash.

State police were assisted by Landisburg Fire & EMS, Perry County Coroner’s Office and Martin’s Towing.