CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after they were involved in a crash in Cumberland County on Tuesday, July 11.

The Cumberland County Coroner states that the crash occurred at around 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Ritner Highway in Carlisle.

The coroner says that one vehicle was traveling west on the highway when the driver lost control and went up an embankment, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as a 26-year-old man from Newvile, was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was due to blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police out of Carlisle.