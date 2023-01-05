HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.

The crash occurred as an 80-year-old woman operating a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was driving south on North River Road, also known as State Route 147. As she began to negotiate a right turn, the car crossed the double yellow line and traveled into the northbound lane, leaving the roadway for an unknown reason.

The car then struck two trees along the roadside, went airborne, and came to a final rest facing north in a nearby field. When officials arrived after the crash, the woman was pronounced deceased on the scene.

PSP was assisted on the scene by the Halifax Fire Department and the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.