WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg say a crash involving a stolen vehicle killed two men early Saturday morning.

State Police responded to the 7000 block of Allentown Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on September 10. The vehicle, a white Charger Hellcat with a Delaware license plate, was discovered to be stolen and traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

State Police say the vehicle went off the roadway and two people were ejected.

The two ejected, identified by State Police as 25-year-old Oscar Ronaldino Salvador of Virginia and 24-year-old Waldir Adonay Hernandez-Monge of Maryland, were pronounced deceased.

A third occupant, identified by Troopers as 28-year-old Elio Alarcon-Ozoia of Maryland, was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. State Police say Alarcon-Ozoia was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia at the time of the crash.

State Police say the vehicle had been stolen from Delaware the previous night by three people, but did not confirm whether the three were the same involved in the crash. The vehicle was also identified as one involved in a high-speed State Police chase.

Troopers have not said whether any charges have or are being filed in connection to the crash or vehicle theft.

The westbound lane of US 22 was closed for four hours and the investigation into both the crash and vehicle theft are both ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or anyone who witnessed this incident should contact the State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.